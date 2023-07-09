'A fantastic player' - Christian Pulisic backed to 'do well' at AC Milan as Thiago Silva reacts to Chelsea team-mate's imminent transfer to San Siro

Thiago Silva praises Christian Pulisic's imminent move to AC Milan, calling him a fantastic player.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Thiago Silva shared his thoughts on the transfer activities involving his Chelsea teammates, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Pulisic's move to Milan is on the brink of completion, and Silva referred to him as a "good boy" and a "fantastic player." Acknowledging Pulisic's limited playing time last year, Silva expressed uncertainty about the transfer but believed that Pulisic would excel at Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a good boy and a fantastic player. Last year he didn't have a great chance to play with us. I don't know if he will go to Milan one hundred per cent, but if he were to go he would certainly do well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's move to Milan should definitely aid the Rossoneri as they look to get back to the helm of Italian football. Having seen their title defence falter last season, Milan are expected to go all out in the upcoming season.

WHAT NEXT?: Christian Pulisic's imminent transfer to AC Milan indicates an exciting new chapter in his career. If the move materializes, Pulisic is expected to contribute to Milan's success on the pitch.