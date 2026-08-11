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Lutsharel GeertruidaGetty
Siep Engelen

Translated by

PSV receive excellent news from RB Leipzig about Lutsharel Geertruida

Transfers
PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
L. Geertruida

Lutsharel Geertruida's chances of joining PSV have increased slightly once again. That is according to Jeroen Kapteijns, a journalist with De Telegraaf.

At RB Leipzig, the squad is simply too big. Coach Martín Demichelis currently has 34 senior players at his disposal and, according to sources in Germany, that number must come down to 28. 

One of the names tipped to leave is Geertruida. The versatile defender has made no secret of his desire to return to the Netherlands. 

Right now, PSV are the only Eredivisie club with a serious chance of signing Geertruida, who is expected to cost around €20 million. The Eindhoven club are urgently searching for extra quality in defence. 

Last weekend's season opener against Fortuna Sittard, which ended 2-2, underlined that again. Ryan Flamingo's costly mistake led to Ole Romeny's opening goal. 

Club Friendlies
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Eredivisie
Excelsior crest
Excelsior
EXC
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Until mid-2029, Geertruida remains under contract in Leipzig. Even so, Demichelis' overcrowded squad could open the door to a departure this summer, so PSV are keeping a close eye on the situation.

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