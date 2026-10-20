PSV beat FC Porto 1-0 away from home on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage. Peter Bosz's side impressed as they claimed their first win in Europe.Voetbalzone rates the Eindhoven side's starters. Lutsharel Geertruida scores highest, while Matej Kovár receives a below-par mark despite the clean sheet.

Matej Kovár - 5

Sergiño Dest - 6.5

Dest contributed in attack but looked vulnerable defensively at times early on. The right-back faced quick left winger Oskar Pietuszewski, who regularly threatened for Porto. Even so, Dest held his own in the third Champions League group-stage match.

Lutsharel Geertruida - 8

Yarek Gasiorowski - 7

Given a chance to prove himself to Peter Bosz in Porto, Gasiorowski looked solid, particularly in the first half. The PSV manager normally picks Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo in central defence, but this time he paired Geertruida with Gasiorowski. It worked: Porto failed to score at home.

Filip Kostic - 6

Shortly before half-time, Kostic could have put PSV ahead, but he found the side-netting. The left-back kept busy on the left flank and looked for chances to join the attack. He also played a part in the clean sheet, which leaves PSV on four points in the Champions League.

Kodai Sano - 6

Mauro Júnior - 6

Sven Mijnans - 6.5

Esmir Bajraktarevic - 7.5

Guus Til - 7

Bosz used Til as his furthest-forward striker this time, and he repaid his manager's faith in Portugal. After almost an hour, the midfielder-cum-forward tapped in at the far post following a swift PSV attack. His goal secured the visitors from Eindhoven their first three-point haul.

Ivan Perisic - 6

An early chance fell to the veteran, but he headed over the Portuguese side's goal. Perisic started on the left because of the absence of the injured Ruben van Bommel. His experience and tireless effort again proved valuable to PSV, who failed to take the lead in the first half.