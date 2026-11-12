Kevin De Bruyne set for SHOCK Napoli exit as European giants plot January swoop

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Kevin De Bruyne could be heading for a sudden Napoli departure this winter amid mounting reports of dressing room tensions in Italy. PSV Eindhoven have already initiated contact with the Belgian midfielder as they explore a high-profile transfer for the upcoming January window.

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Tensions mount in Italy

De Bruyne could leave Napoli during the upcoming winter transfer window. The 35-year-old midfielder has reportedly become a source of tension within the squad this season, creating an increasingly difficult atmosphere behind the scenes.

Despite a solid individual return of four goals in 11 Serie A appearances, his future in Italy appears highly uncertain. According to Il Mattino, the breakdown in squad dynamics means a January departure is now a serious possibility. The situation has escalated quickly, forcing the Napoli hierarchy to evaluate their options before the transfer market reopens.

Mutual contract termination considered

According to the same report, a mutual termination of his contract is currently being explored. The Belgian international is officially tied to Napoli until June 2027, making this a significant potential decision.

Terminating the contract early is a drastic step for the Italian club. However, it highlights the severity of the internal friction currently surrounding the veteran playmaker. Reaching an amicable agreement to sever ties would allow both the player and the club to move forward smoothly without a prolonged transfer saga.

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Financial benefits of early exit

Removing De Bruyne from the wage bill would provide a clear financial boost for Napoli. A mutual agreement to terminate his deal would allow the club to save €3 million in salary costs.

This financial relief, combined with the desire to restore harmony within the dressing room, makes an early separation mutually beneficial. Napoli officials are closely weighing up these monetary savings against his on-pitch contributions. Managing the squad's wage bill remains a priority, and offloading a high-earning player who is causing friction solves multiple issues simultaneously.

Dutch side eye January move

As his Italian future hangs in the balance, a swift return to northern Europe could be on the cards. Dutch outlet Nieuwsblad Sport reports that PSV Eindhoven have already initiated contact with De Bruyne. The Eredivisie side are eager to secure the experienced international to bolster their midfield options for the second half of the campaign. Landing a player of his calibre would represent a massive coup for the club.