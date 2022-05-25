PSG wonderkid Simons close to agreeing new deal

PSG are close to agreeing a new contract with midfielder Xavi Simons, GOAL understands.

The Netherlands youth international’s current deal expires at the end of June.

Talks over fresh terms have been ongoing for several months and it is believed an agreement is close to being reached.

What’s the latest with Xavi Simons’ new PSG contract?

At the start of the year it appeared Simons would be leaving the French capital despite intense discussions over a new contract.

However, the 19-year-old’s management now say that talks over an extension are “on the right track".

The teenager signed a three-year contract with PSG in July 2019 after failing to agree a new deal with Barcelona.

He made his senior debut the following year and made nine appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.

PSG hope that by agreeing a new deal with Simons it will encourage some other young players to commit their futures to the club.

Ayman Kari is believed to be waiting for guarantees over playing time before signing fresh terms while Edouard Michut, 19, is another who is considering his future.

