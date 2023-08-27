'Finally rid of the rude!' - PSG ultras show they are happy to see Neymar leave ahead of Lens clash

A group of PSG ultras unveiled a banner prior to the Parisians' home game against on Saturday showing just how they felt about the departed Neymar.

Left Parc de Princes after six years

PSG fans seem quite happy

Now playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar joined Lionel Messi in leaving PSG this summer after 173 appearances for the club. His big-money move from Barcelona in 2017 sent shockwaves throughout world football but the Brazilian clearly didn't do enough to get on the right side of the club's hardcore fanbase as they voiced their pleasure at his exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His time in Paris was underwhelming to say the least. Despite a string of Ligue 1 titles, the Brazilian could not muster up enough quality to help PSG win the Champions League. It's the one thing they're missing and Neymar did little to help them achieve it.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Despite finally getting his move away from France, the 31-year-old has yet to make his Al-Hilal debut and it's unclear as to when he'll do just that as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.