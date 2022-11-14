'It's hard' - PSG star Sergio Ramos reacts to Spain World Cup snub

Sergio Ramos has expressed his disappointment at missing out this year's World Cup with Spain boss Luis Enrique opting not to take the 36-year-old.

36-year-old reacts to World Cup omission

Recognises injuries played a part in decision

Will miss out on fifth World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos has reacted to the fact he won't be going to what would have been his fifth World Cup. Omitted from the squad by Luis Enrique, the PSG defender has released a statement on his Instagram sharing his thoughts.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back to enjoying football, playing for a great club in a great city like Paris. The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realize but. It would have been my fifth, unfortunately I'll have to watch it at home. It's tough, but the sun will still rise in the morning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The veteran defender has put his omission down to a tough 21/22 campaign, a season that saw him play just 12 times for the French champions due to an abundance of injuries, including a calf problem that kept him out of action for almost four months. Ramos hasn't featured for the Spanish national team since March 2021. He came on as a substitute in their 3-1 win over Kosovo during the qualification stage for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

DID YOU KNOW? Ramos is Spain's most capped player of all time having played 180 times for his country. He's also tied with Iker Casillas for the most appearances at a World Cup tournament with 17.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? Featuring heavily for Christophe Galtier's side this season, Ramos has a chance to rest and recover before PSG's quest for domestic and European silverware resumes against Strasbourg on December 28th.