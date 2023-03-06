PSG star Neymar reacts to devastating ankle surgery news as he faces up to missing rest of the season

Neymar has taken to Instagram in a pledge to return stronger than ever as he faces a four-month absence following ankle surgery.

Will undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments

Recovery to take 3-4 months

Possible return if PSG make Champions League final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian took to Instagram to send a defiant message after the club announced that he will need surgery on his right ankle. Neymar sustained an injury against Lille on February 19, and was seen walking on crutches during PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has now sustained four ankle injuries in four years, and has only made more than 20 league appearances once across the last six campaigns. The operation could mean he has played his last game for Les Parisiens, with rumours that he could move on from the club swirling.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The PSG winger faces a long spell on the sidelines before most likely returning in time for pre-season - although it remains to be seen whether that will be in Paris or elsewhere.