PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in furious outburst after Real Madrid loss
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stormed the referee's dressing room and broke equipment after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, according to the referee's report.
Madrid overturned a two-goal deficit in the last-16 second leg, with Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory for Madrid.
It was the first of Benzema's three goals which enraged PSG, who felt Benzema should have been called for a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up.
Editors' Picks
- Real's Remontada! Benzema hits hat-trick as Madrid emulate Barcelona by stunning PSG with comeback win
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- How Havertz benched Lukaku to become Chelsea's answer to Kane and Benzema
What did Al-Khelaifi do after the game?
Al-Khelaifi's outburst was documented in the referee's report, as he "behaved aggresively and tried to enter the referee's dressing room. When the referee asked them to leave, the president hit a piece of the assistant's equipment, breaking it."
According to Marca, Al-Khelaifi's behaviour was recorded by a Real Madrid employee, who will likely send the footage to UEFA to study for a possible punishment.
What was said?
"The decision on Donnarumma is not fair," Leonardo said after the game to Canal+. "The foul exists and it is clear. It's impossible not to consult the VAR.
"But I'm not looking for excuses. We'll have to see what we did."