PSG winger Neymar sustained ankle ligament damage on Sunday against Lille, his club announced on Tuesday.

PSG confirm nature of injury

Neymar avoids ankle fracture

But ligament damage still worrisome

WHAT HAPPENED? An MRI taken after Neymar was stretchered off on Sunday revealed that the Brazilian had not sustained a fractured ankle as initially feared, but a follow-up scan showed a sprain with ligament damage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have the second leg of their last-16 tie with Bayern Munich scheduled for March 8, meaning they may have to compete without Neymar in that match as they try to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Any ankle problem is reason for concern for the attacker, who has been plagued by injuries of that nature throughout his career.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG also offered an update on left-back Nuno Mendes, announcing he will resume training this week after a knee injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Before the Bayern return leg, PSG will go up against Marseille and Nantes in Ligue 1.