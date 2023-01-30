PSG rushing to push through deal for Chelsea's Ziyech before transfer deadline

Paris Saint-Germain hope to solve their attacking depth issue by signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech before the January window closes on Tuesday.

Player has agreed on loan move

No buy option

PSG hoping to add depth after Sarabia left for Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG coach Christophe Galtier admitted that the club are in need of some attacking help this window, with the club rumoured to be chasing after a host of wingers over the last week. Ziyech now appears to be the club's priority, and negotiations to sign the Morocco international on loan are advanced, according to L'Equipe.

The player has already agreed on personal terms and the teams are now hashing out the specifics of the signing. PSG have explored numerous options in recent days, including Zenit's Malcom, PSV's Johan Bakayoko and Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki. But none of the three panned out, and PSG have turned their attention to Ziyech.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are slightly short of attacking depth after Pablo Sarabia left for Wolves earlier this month. 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike is their only natural backup striker, with Carlos Soler also available to play on either wing.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Galtier admitted that PSG are in the market, and are hoping to strengthen their squad.

“I know that the club is working to try to recruit one or two players," he told reporters. "Of course you have to strengthen yourself. We had a start, we would have to take a different attacking player from what we currently have. We also have constraints regarding financial fair play."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 leaders will look to complete the signing of Ziyech soon, and are also looking to bring in Milan Skriniar on a permanent deal before the window closes.