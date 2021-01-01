PSG suffer Covid-19 blow as Florenzi ruled out of Bayern Munich clash

The Italian defender won't be available when Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich, as Alessandro Florenzi has been ruled out of the tie due to a positive Covid-19 test.

PSG will take on Bayern at Allianz Arena in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek.

Florenzi won't travel with the rest of the squad though, having been diagnosed with coronavirus during the club's latest round of medical checks.

What's been said?

An official statement on PSG's Twitter account said: "Following the last Sars-Cov2 PCR test, Alessandro Florenzi is confirmed positive. He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols.

"As a reminder, the player had been in isolation for a few days as a precaution."

How many games will Florenzi sit out?

Florenzi will spend the next ten days in self-isolation, and must post a negative Covid-19 test after that period before being cleared to return to training.

He will also have to miss PSG's Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg next weekend and the second leg of their tie with Bayern, which is due to take place at Parc des Princes on April 13.

Florenzi could be eligible to play again three days later if his recovery goes to plan, with a trip to Saint Ettiene on the cards for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Who else will PSG be missing against Bayern?

Florenzi has joined Marcos Verratti in quarantine, with the midfielder having tested positive for coronavirus for the second time this season last week.

He will also play no part in the first leg against Bayern, while Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa are likely to be unavailable due to injury.

How has Florenzi performed for PSG this season?

Florenzi has been in and out of PSG's starting XI in 2020-21 amid strong competition for the right-back spot alongside Colin Dagba and Mitchell Bakker.

The Italian has featured in 29 games in all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on one assist.

