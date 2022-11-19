PSG chief warns that Mbappe is 'still only at 40 or 50 per cent of his potential'

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain's football advisor Luis Campos claims that Kylian Mbappe is only playing at "40 or 50 per cent" of his potential. Mbappe already has five league titles and a World Cup to his name. The thought that he's still got room for improvement will strike fear into clubs across Europe.

WHAT THEY SAID: While at an event in Porto, Campos said, "Mbappe is still only at 40 or 50 per cent of his potential, and I tell him that every day. He can still give a lot more because he is a player who has not yet finished his training. There is the speed of maturation, that is to say that not everyone evolves at the same rate. Mbappe at 16 was already developed at all levels. Physically, he was very strong and had an understanding of the game worthy of a 26-year-old player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a summer filled with speculation, Mbappe committed his future to PSG, signing a new three-year extension. The striker has since explained why he opted to stay in the French capital but has also left the door open to a future move to Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: It's easy to forget that Mbappe is still only 23 years old. The forward is now with the French national team, looking to become one of a privileged few to win two World Cups.