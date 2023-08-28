One in, one out? PSG make fresh €80m offer for Randal Kolo Muani and could let Hugo Ekitike join Eintracht Frankfurt in separate deal

Paris Saint-Germain have long been looking to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and have upped their offer.

PSG make final Kolo Muani bid

Ekitike could go the other way

Willing to spend bid on striker

WHAT HAPPENED? With PSG looking to sign the French international, Eintracht have proven to be a big hurdle for the French club. The German club has been asking for a fee of over €100 million (£86m/$109m), however, PSG have now made a bid of €80m (£68m/$86m) and will let Ekitike join the Germans for a 'special' price to sweeten the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani scored 23 goals and laid on 14 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in the previous season and is therefore a big target for the Parisiens, considering the ever-changing situation of Kylian Mbappe at the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With the end of the transfer window fast approaching, the two clubs will have to move quickly if they are to get both transfers completed this week.