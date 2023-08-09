PSG slap €150 million price tag on Neymar after Brazilian's transfer request - but there is still hope for Barcelona and MLS clubs

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly slapped a €150 million price tag on Neymar, but Barcelona and clubs from MLS still have hope of signing him.

Neymar wants to leave PSG

French side value him at €150 million

Linked with Barcelona return and MLS clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old has reportedly informed PSG he wants to leave the club this summer and that he wants to return to Barcelona - the team he left in 2017 to sign for the French side. Now, AS claims the Parisian team have told the Brazil international they will not sell him for less than €150m (£130m/$165m). However, the Qatari-run club are understood to be open to a loan move to get Neymar's salary off the wage bill. That could open the door for Barca to re-sign the Brazilian, who has also been mooted as a target for clubs in MLS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are in something of a crisis. The French giants are seemingly trying to force Kylian Mbappe out and get a sizeable fee for him, rather than lose him for free in 2024 when his contract expires. And his team-mate Neymar wants out, too. The Brazilian has reportedly been unsettled at PSG ever since fans protested outside his house in May this year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Mbappe and Neymar both leave the club this summer, that will greatly weaken their chances of being competitive in the Champions League this season and retaining their Ligue 1 title.

WHAT NEXT? PSG start their season at home against Lorient on Saturday, August 12. With Mbappe banished from the first-team squad, it remains to be seen if he and Neymar will feature anytime soon, if at all, for the French side.