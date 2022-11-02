'It's a privilege to play with Messi' - Ramos insists he has 'excellent' relationship with PSG superstar

Sergio Ramos has described playing alongside Lionel Messi for Paris Saint-Germain as a ''privilege'' and says they have an ''excellent'' relationship.

Messi & Ramos were intense rivals in the past

The duo have grown closer to each other at PSG

Ramos admits that he suffered against Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? For over a decade the two players were fierce rivals when they played for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. The pair linked up for the first time at PSG in 2021 and it has been suggested that they didn't get on too well initially, but Ramos has now revealed that the bromance between the two is blossoming and says he has a deep respect for his team-mate's unique talents.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's something that I think generates curiosity in everyone. But in the end, we are players who have the same objective, which is to win with Paris Saint-Germain, and to make the team great. My relationship with Messi is excellent. There is great respect between the players and a healthy state of mind," Ramos told reporters.

"Whenever you are given the choice of having Messi with or against you, the answer is quick and sincere. Leo continues to perform at the highest level. [Messi] is still one of the most decisive players in the world and one of the best, it is a privilege to have him in the team. It is much worse to have him against you, I suffered against him for many years.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos is now often seen celebrating intensely with Messi after the latter has scored a goal for PSG. They have also been spotted sharing a laugh or a light moment in training and Messi even handed over a penalty to Ramos against Quevilly in pre-season after winning it himself.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS AND MESSI? Both men will be in action for PSG tonight when they go up against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.