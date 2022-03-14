Premier League transfer appeals to Gotze as PSV star details Klopp influence

Mario Gotze says a move to the Premier League appeals to him as he hopes to achieve his dream of winning the Champions League.

The PSV star has rejuvenated his career in Netherlands since making the switch to Eindhoven in 2020 following a difficult spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze's contract at PSV runs until 2024, but the attacking midfielder is already looking at his next move.

What has been said?

Gotze told Sports Illustrated: "I've always made it my mission that I really want to win the Champions League.

"That would be something I'd still like to achieve. I want to, I don't have to. I think the competition is simply outstanding.

"I've now made the step out of the Bundesliga to Holland to see and experience something new.

"I knew only the Bundesliga, in which I played for 10 years. With my above-mentioned goal, however, I want to play at the highest level in Europe; preferably in Italy or Spain.

"The Premier League with its balanced league also appeals to me."

Gotze united with German coach Roger Schmidt at PSV, but the 55-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season.

Gotze, 29, could opt to follow him out the door as he looks to continue his career under the right coach.

“For me as a player, the coach is the most important person in football," he said.

"Let’s see how things develop, first of all it’s about ending the current season as successfully as possible.

"That for me Roger Schmidt and his concept had a significant influence when moving to Eindhoven is also an open secret."

Gotze highlights Klopp influence

Gotze had a quick rise to stardom when he came through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund, making his debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2009.

The German side went on to win two Bundesliga and two DFB-Pokal crowns and reached the Champions League final in 2013, but lost to Bayern Munich.

The World Cup winner was full of praise for the current Liverpool boss, hailing the influence Klopp has had on him.

"Klopp was very important to me as my first professional coach at Borussia Dortmund," he added.

"The success we had together, the way he led the team, took the club and the fans with him. Winning the championship, the double, Champions League final, that was sensational.

"He brought me in and besides the place in the team, he gave me confidence at a young age that I needed to achieve my top level."

