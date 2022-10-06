Premier League stars to take the knee in 20 matches to reinforce fight against racism

All 20 Premier League teams will take a knee ahead of kick-off during matches played between October 8-16 in a show of unity against racism.

Clubs will kneel from October 8-16

Continue the message against racism

Agreed on by all 20 captains

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League has announced that all clubs will take the knee ahead of kick off in the 20 matches played between October 8 and 16 to reinforce their No Room For Racism campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: The official Premier League website have released a statement explaining the decision, which reads: "All Premier League matches between 8 and 16 October will be dedicated to No Room For Racism, as the League and clubs highlight their ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion.

"Ahead of the start of this season, Premier League club captains collectively selected significant moments to take the knee to demonstrate racism will not be tolerated. All Premier League matches over the next two weekends will display No Room For Racism messaging, as the League and clubs continue to call on fans to challenge and report discriminatory behaviour wherever they see it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taking a knee became a permanent fixture ahead of every Premier League kick-off after it was introduced when the 2019-2020 season resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the gesture has been dialled back to be used more sporadically in 2022-23 to ensure it does not lose meaning.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE? More displays against racism are expected throughout the course of the season. Players will take the knee again in the Boxing Day round of fixtures following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.