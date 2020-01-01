‘Ending Premier League season now would cause chaos’ – Ex-Liverpool star Redknapp wants Reds to earn title

The former England international believes issues such as promotion and relegation make it impossible to draw a line under the 2019-20 campaign

Handing the Premier League title to and calling an early end to the 2019-20 campaign would “cause chaos”, says former Reds star Jamie Redknapp.

Competitive football around the world has shut down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schedules are being reworked, with UEFA revealing that Euro 2020 is to be pushed back by 12 months.

Plans at present are to get domestic and continental seasons completed, with finishing lines in sight, and the desire is that fixture lists can be honoured before the end of June.

Redknapp hopes that proves to be the case as there are so many loose ends still to be tied up.

In , Liverpool are within touching distance of a title triumph and have serious claims to being awarded the crown, but promotion and relegation issues are yet to be resolved and cannot merely be pushed to one side.

Ex-Reds midfielder Redknapp told Sky Sports: “Of course I feel we have to finish the league. It would just feel completely unfair.

“You can’t go null and void, that just doesn’t make any sense to me. Even if it runs into next season and we have a half-season next year, I feel that we have to fulfil the fixtures somehow if possible.

“Now, nine games to play, if you don’t and you say as it stands give Liverpool the league title and you then relegate Bournemouth, Norwich and , could you imagine the litigations that is going to cause? It’s going to cause chaos.

“I just don’t see that that can happen right now. I feel that somehow we have to finish the season.

“Look, if in six months to a year’s time we’re still in this predicament and people are still becoming ill and people are still self-isolating, I don’t think there is any chance you will finish the season.

“Then you’ve got a big decision to make. But right now as it stands, I feel the season, we have to finish it.

“I just don’t see a situation where you can have null and void or just give Liverpool the title.

“I think they’ve got to earn it. We all know they’re going to win it, there’s not a person in the world who doesn’t think that, but it’s just about doing the right thing.”

Liverpool, who sit 25 points clear at the top of the table, are just two wins away from rubberstamping a first domestic title triumph in 30 years.