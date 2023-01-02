Potter wants Chelsea to block out transfer ‘noise’ in January window

Graham Potter is looking for Chelsea to block out the “noise” that will inevitably be generated during the January transfer window.

Blues linked with a number of players

Outgoings also being speculated on

Unwelcome distractions for inconsistent side

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are seeing comings and goings aplenty speculated on now that another market has opened for business in 2023. Potter is said to be in the hunt for another centre-half and forward, as he looks to put his own stamp on a squad inherited from Thomas Tuchel, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Jorginho are seeing possible exits mooted.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter could do without any distractions at this stage, as Chelsea scratch around for consistency, and has said of the rumours that continue to rage around his squad: “It’s part of the season that we all have to deal with so I won’t complain about it. While the window is open, there’s noise and 24/7 media that has to be filled with something. It’s normal and it’s a part of modern-day football that we have to deal with.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea invested heavily in the summer of 2022 – bringing in the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – but saw Tuchel relieved of his managerial duties in early September and currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT? Things are not about to get any easier for Chelsea, amid the transfer noise they are generating, as a home date with defending Premier League champions Manchester City is next up for them on Thursday – followed by a trip to the Etihad Stadium for a heavyweight FA Cup third round clash on Sunday.