'Far superior' - Portugal star Ana Capeta aims dig at USWNT following unfortunate Women's World Cup elimination

Ana Capeta felt that her Portugal side were unlucky not to defeat Women's World Cup holders the United States on Tuesday.

Portugal finished third in Group E - a point behind USWNT

Capeta hit post with effort in stoppage time

Says her side deserved more after good performances

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal's maiden outing at the Women's World Cup finals ended today despite giving an excellent account of themselves across the group stage. The gave USWNT an almighty scare, coming within literal inches of sending the reigning champions packing as Capeta's 91st-minute strike beat Alyssa Naeher in the American goal, but not the base of the right-hand post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the 0-0 draw earlier today, 25-year-old said: "It was by mere centimetres that we didn’t make another dream come true. We had already achieved the biggest dream of all football players by being the first Portuguese team to play at the [Women’s] World Cup. I think we were competent and deserved more, not only for what we did today but also for what we produced in all three matches.

"Every time I take to the field and take a shot I’m dreaming. I dreamed that we could make history and eliminate the United States in the group stage for the first time. I think anyone who watched this match at home and didn’t know the United States were world champions, they still wouldn’t have known it afterwards. We were far superior."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal gave themselves an excellent chance of reaching the knockout stage at the first-time of asking, beating Vietnam 2-0 on matchday two and suffering just a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands on the opening day. As they looked to pounce upon apparent American 'arrogance', they just couldn't find a way through as the USWNT got away with one.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? They can leave the tournament in Australia and New Zealand with their head held high and will look to take the positives as they prepare for the the Women's Nations League which begins in September.