Pope Francis a fan of Lisandro Martinez?! Signed shirt of Man Utd defender presented to supreme pontiff during Vatican visit

- Mayor of Manchester visits Pope Francis
- Presents signed Martinez shirt
- Defender currently out injured
WHAT HAPPENED? Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and religious leaders were granted a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican on Thursday. The delegation met to discuss climate change but also took the opportunity to gift Pope Francis with a framed Manchester United shirt signed by Argentinian player Lisandro Martinez.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has seen his debut season at Manchester United ended prematurely because of injury. The Argentina international has undergone surgery on a fractured metatarsal and is now focusing on his recovery.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are in action on Thursday against Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The tie is level at 2-2 ahead of the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.