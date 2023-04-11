Poor Glazer family communication leaving Man Utd bidders 'baffled'

Bidders for Manchester United are reportedly baffled by the Glazer family as they are still waiting for a response from the club's American owners.

Offers made for Man Utd

Glazer family yet to respond

Bidders puzzled by the silence

WHAT HAPPENED? The future of Manchester United remains uncertain, with bids having been made for the club but the Glazer family yet to offer an update, according to The Independent. Sheikh Jassim's Qatar-based group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS have both made offers for the Red Devils but have been left bemused by the lack of communication from the Glazers. It's hoped there may be a response from the family this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The lack of communication has led to fears from the bidders that the Glazer family may either be leaning towards keeping the club or even hoping for more bidders which could see the price rise even further. It's thought the owners want to sell the club for £6 billion.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The continued uncertainty will be a problem for Erik ten Hag's summer transfer plans. The Dutchman wants to sign a striker but may find transfer dealings difficult to conclude while the possibility of a takeover continues to hang over the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on the pitch on Thursday when they take on Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford.