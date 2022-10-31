Pogba doubtful for World Cup with France after suffering fresh injury setback at Juventus

Romeo AgrestiRomeo Agresti
|
Paul Pogba Juventus 2022Getty
P. PogbaFranceJuventusWorld Cup

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after picking up a fresh injury.

  • Pogba sustains thigh problem
  • Ruled out for 15 days
  • Doubtful for World Cup

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Pogba has suffered a setback in his recovery from knee surgery, GOAL understands. The midfielder has sustained a muscular injury to his right thigh and will be out for at least 15 days. Pogba's injury means he will not play for Juventus again in 2022 and is facing a battle to be fit in time to make the France squad for the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tournament in Qatar kicks off in less than three weeks and doubts over whether Pogba will be fit and ready to take his place in Didier Deschamps's squad are growing dramatically. The midfielder has not played competitively this season after undergoing surgery in September on a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pogba's injury is another blow for Deschamps ahead of the tournament. The France boss is already without Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante who has been ruled for four months after undergoing surgery on an injured hamstring.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Paul Pogba 2022-23GettyPaul Pogba FranceGettyDidier Deschamps France 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The midfielder now faces a race against time to prove his fitness. Deschamps is due to announce his France squad for the World Cup on November 9. Les Bleus' opening game is scheduled for November 22 against Australia.

How far will the best Asian team go at the World Cup?

7537 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will the best Asian team go at the World Cup?

  • 25%Group stage
  • 43%Last 16
  • 21%Last 8 or last 4
  • 11%Final
7537 Votes
Find out how far you can take your favourite team at the 2022 World Cup, only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks