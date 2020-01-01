Pogba will have been convinced Man Utd is the right place to be - Silvestre

The Frenchman may well be open to remaining at Old Trafford despite speculation that he will be looking to move on in the summer

Former defender Mikael Silvestre believes that the club's recent progress will have gone a long way to convincing Paul Pogba that he should remain with the club.

The 26-year-old - who has been linked with and - has played just seven league games this season due to various injury set-backs although he has been touted to make a return to first-team action soon.

The Red Devils are on a 10-game unbeaten run that has seen them haul themselves back in the race for a top-four finish, while they're also through to the quarter-finals of the and have a last-16 tie to look forward to.

Indeed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face LASK on Thursday when they will again be without Pogba but Silvestre thinks the World Cup winner will have been convinced that the club are now moving forward.

He told NJ Online Gambling: "Whether Paul Pogba stays or goes will remain an unanswered question until the end of the season. The great dynamic in the team at the moment will have convinced him that Manchester United is the right place to be and they are a club moving forward.

"But there are still a lot of points to play for, so it depends if the form continues and they manage to get qualification. Either way, it will be a massive positive for United if they manage to keep Pogba for next season."

Anthony Martial has been flourishing at United in recent weeks, with the Frenchman having emerged as the club's first-choice striker following the long-term injury suffered by Marcus Rashford.

The former star has scored four goals in his last six matches in all competitions and Silvestre thinks the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window has helped bring the best out of Martial.

He added: "Anthony Martial has taken full advantage of his opportunity up front in the last few weeks. With Marcus Rashford out injured he needed to step up, and he’s been scoring important goals for the team.

"You can see the improvements in his finishing and movement up front. An important factor is Bruno Fernandes as he’s started playing behind Martial. It’s provided him with more chances and assists than in the past.

"Martial is more than just a No.9 and if he continues his good form, he’ll be an important player for at . He’s a modern striker, so he can play as a winger or as a striker. He’s not an old-fashioned striker. As he likes to pick up the ball deeper and take on defenders."