Pochettino will 'eventually' become Manchester United manager, says Spurs defender Rose

The on-loan Newcastle left-back also explained the differences between working under the Argentine and current boss Steve Bruce

Danny Rose says he believes former manager Mauricio Pochettino will eventually coach .

The Argentine is now free to join a new club without any compensation having to be paid to Spurs, after his spell of gardening leave officially ended.

Pochettino has been frequently linked with the likes of United and – as well as, more recently, Rose’s current loan club, Newcastle.

Asked by The Lockdown Tactics if he thought Pochettino would manage a top club, Rose said: “Without a doubt, without a doubt.” Pressed on where he thought he would end up, he replied: “Eventually, United.”

Rose fell out of favour under Pochettino towards the end of his tenure and was eventually loaned out by his replacement, Jose Mourinho. He admits he has found the change of culture at Newcastle under Steve Bruce a welcome one.

The left-back says that, under Pochettino, Spurs didn’t even get a day off after their famous semi-final win over – whereas at Newcastle, the squad might get three days off after a win.

"Even under Poch, he had a different culture to the British," Rose said. "It wasn't that he didn't understand it. You know the British like to have a drink, it was just something that he couldn't get his head around.

"He wasn't willing to compromise on that, either. Even after we beat Ajax in the Champions League semi-final and it was obviously the biggest night of our careers. On the flight home we weren't allowed a drink.

"It was 'no you're training tomorrow, you're up at 9'. It's just one of those things. British managers do different things.

“Foreign managers, sometimes it'll take them time to adapt or for the players to adapt to them. It's something that is just one of those things in football.

"In the changing room and we went back out to the fans, for that hour I felt on top of the world. Then we got back on the plane and we were trying to have a drink and he wasn't having it. He was like 'No, we've got a game on Saturday'. The night was over.

"I do fully respect what he's done but at the same time with that Champions League semi-final we'd been together since we were 22 or 23, so for me that's all I'd known for the past five or six years, you'd play and then get one day off if you're lucky and that's it, you're grafting for the rest of the week.

"So now I'm at Newcastle, you're getting two or three days off a week if you win, so I'm thinking what's going on here then? It's a shock to the system.

"We'd only get one day off if we were lucky under Poch. Even in international breaks, he'd see the ones who would go away as having a holiday because training isn't as hard with your national team.

“So if you weren't in the national team you were getting beasted in training. You'd only get Saturday or Sunday off and then you'd get somewhere like where they're getting seven to 10 days off.

"We've been programmed a certain way in the last five or six years and going to Newcastle it's different. I've missed playing for a British manager and I'm getting used to it again."