Chelsea player ratings vs Sunderland: Levi Colwill costly as Blues suffer Stadium of Light blackout

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Chelsea's tactical dominance counted for nothing on Wearside as Xabi Alonso's men failed to convert dominant possession into a result. A first-half penalty from Enzo Le Fee proved the difference in a disappointing afternoon for the visitors.

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Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea side encountered a frustrating tactical roadblock at the Stadium of Light, dominating the ball with 69 per cent possession but lacking the requisite penetration to dismantle a resilient Sunderland block. Despite registering 10 shots and earning more corners than their hosts, the Blues were undone by a momentary lapse in defensive discipline during the first half. The absence of key figures like Emiliano Martinez and Reece James was felt, but the primary issue remained a lack of verticality in the final third against a side content to defend deep.

The decisive moment arrived in the 36th minute when Enzo Le Fee converted from the penalty spot, a goal that fundamentally altered the match state and allowed Sunderland to retreat into an even more compact shape. Chelsea attempted to solve the problem by introducing Estevao and Danny Welbeck, yet they struggled to generate high-quality chances, finishing the game with an Expected Goals (xG) of just 1.158 compared to Sunderland's 2.44. It is a result that stalls Chelsea's momentum in the Premier League top-four race and highlights ongoing vulnerabilities when asked to break down low-block structures.

Goalkeeper & defence

Mike Penders - 6/10

Replacing the injured Martinez, the young goalkeeper could do little about Le Fee's precise penalty. He was largely untested otherwise, making just one save as Sunderland focused on counter-attacking efficiency rather than volume shooting. His distribution was safe, contributing to Chelsea's high possession statistics.

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Marco Palestra - 5/10

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The full-back struggled to provide the necessary width to stretch the Sunderland defensive line. While he was tidy in possession, he lacked the overlapping threat required in Alonso's system. He was substituted in the 62nd minute for Malo Gusto as Chelsea sought more offensive impetus.

Pep Chavarria - 5/10

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A difficult afternoon for the defender who found himself occupied by Sunderland's direct transitions. He was eventually replaced by Geovany Quenda in the 79th minute as the Blues went for broke, having failed to truly neutralise the Black Cats' sporadic threats.

Levi Colwill - 4/10

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A game to forget for the centre-back. His foul led to the decisive penalty in the 36th minute, a crucial error in a game of such fine margins. He also picked up a yellow card a minute prior to the goal and was hauled off at half-time for Estevao in a tactical reshuffle.

Wesley Fofana - 6/10

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Fofana was the more composed of the starting centre-backs, though he was booked deep into second-half stoppage time (90+2') as frustrations boiled over. He recorded a significant number of clearances (part of the team's 68 total) but could not spark the attack from deep.

Midfield

Romeo Lavia - 6/10

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Lavia sat at the base of the midfield and recycled possession effectively, helping Chelsea maintain their 648 total passes. However, he struggled to find the progressive passes needed to bypass Sunderland’s disciplined midfield screen.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

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The creative hub was uncharacteristically quiet. While he looked the most likely to create an opening, he was swarmed by Sunderland defenders every time he entered the half-spaces. He couldn't find the decisive final ball to unlock the hosts.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

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The captain worked tirelessly to disrupt Sunderland's counter-attacks and was Chelsea's most consistent performer in terms of regaining the ball. He was substituted in the 76th minute for more attacking options after a physically demanding shift.

Jordan Henderson - 5/10

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Deployed in an advanced role, Henderson failed to register a significant impact on the game. He was unable to test Roefs in the Sunderland goal and was eventually replaced by Emegha in the 87th minute as time ran out.

Attack

Morgan Rogers - 6/10

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Rogers showed flashes of power and ball-carrying ability, but his end product was lacking. He was part of an attack that saw four shots on target, but none were enough to truly beat the inspired Roefs.

Pedro Neto - 5/10

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A quiet outing for the winger, who was booked in the 55th minute before being replaced shortly after. He struggled to beat his man on the flank, contributing to Chelsea's inability to turn possession into clear-cut opportunities.

Substitutes & manager

Estevao - 6/10

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Came on at half-time for Colwill and added a different dimension to the attack, but he could not find the breakthrough against a packed defence.

Danny Welbeck - 5/10

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Introduced in the 62nd minute to provide a central focal point, but he was starved of quality service as Chelsea's crossing (24 total) was largely inaccurate.

Malo Gusto - 6/10

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Replaced Palestra and looked more dangerous going forward, though his delivery didn't always match his intent.

Geovany Quenda - N/A

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A late entry in the 79th minute; not enough time to influence the scoreline.

Emmanuel Emegha - N/A

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Brought on in the 87th minute as a final throw of the dice.

Xabi Alonso - 5/10

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The manager will be frustrated that his side’s territorial dominance resulted in zero points. The decision to start Colwill, who conceded the penalty, proved costly, and his substitutions couldn't break the Black Cats' resolve.