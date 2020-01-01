Pirlo outlines Juventus aim as he praises 'complete' Morata

The Italian coach believes his side are on the right track after a strong mid-week performance

manager Andrea Pirlo wants to see his side play with more confidence and completely dominate matches as they look to claim a third straight win in all competitions.

While Pirlo accused his side of being egotistical after beating Ferencvaros 4-1 in the on Wednesday, the Turin boss talked up his side's progress ahead of their clash against on Sunday.

With eight goals in their last two games, Pirlo believes Juve are close to taking a big step forward under his leadership and is hopeful they can start putting in full 90 minute performances.

Pirlo also reserved special praise for Alvaro Morata, who has five goals in as many games for the reigning Serie A champions.

"We had some interesting pointers in terms of performance and how we develop the attacking play from the midfield," Pirlo said.

"We occupied the attacking spaces well and that is positive, so while we still need to improve, we are on the right track playing a different football to what this team was accustomed to in the past.

"Goals from midfielders are important and we are working to get more of them pushing forward, like Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

“I always knew Morata was a complete player and not just in his finishing, so what he's done in recent matches is not a surprise. He is always involved in the play and have always looked to him.

"What I would like to see is a team with more confidence and that is dominating the match. That could be a big step forward to take."

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out of Sunday's encounter at Lazio due to a thigh injury. The centre-back did the damage in training on Saturday and will not feature at Stadio Olimpico.

Juve stated that Chiellini will be evaluated in the next few days, while midfielder Aaron Ramsey also misses out on the trip to the capital. The midfielder sustained a thigh injury in the Champions League victory over Ferencvaros in midweek and has also pulled out of his national side's latest squad.

Lazio are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions and Pirlo is expecting an entertaining encounter in the Eternal City.

"It is certainly going to be a great game, because Lazio-Juventus is an enjoyable match to play," Pirlo said.

"It will also be difficult, as Lazio are a wonderful team and proved that in recent years, so it’s tough, but exciting. We imagined their classic 3-5-2 with a very tight defence. They are very good on the counter, especially with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as well as their forwards.

"This is why we must be wary of making technical errors that can spark those counters."