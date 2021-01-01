Pickford under threat? Ancelotti confirms Everton want Olsen on permanent deal

The Swedish goalie is on loan at Goodison Park from Roma, but the Toffees manager wants to keep him - which could mean trouble for the England No.1

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed want to sign on-loan goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a permanent transfer from .

The Swedish international moved to Goodison Park on a season-long deal on the final day of the previous transfer window and has been competing for the Toffees' No.1 spot with international Jordan Pickford.

Olsen has played three times for - twice in the Premier League in a defeat at Newcastle and an away victory against Leicester, as well as their defeat at the hands of .

His debut against Newcastle ended a run of 120 consecutive Premier League starts for Pickford, whose form has been questioned in recent months despite him currently maintaining his status as first-choice goalkeeper for both club and country.

Ancelotti has now confirmed he wants to sign Olsen on a permanent transfer, in order to have two experienced internationals competing for the goalkeeping gloves.

He told a press conference ahead of Everton's Premier League clash with on New Year's Day: “Yes, I think we are pleased to have him [Olsen] here.

“He is a goalkeeper with experience, so I think we are going to talk with him and his agent to find a solution for him to be here permanently. It can be for January or in June.

“The games that he played he did well. He was comfortable, he was calm, he was quiet. I think he gives good support to Jordan also.”

Olsen, like Pickford, is first choice for his country and has made 42 senior appearances for .

He and Pickford faced off at the 2018 World Cup, where England beat Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-finals in .

Olsen moved to Roma in 2018 from FC Copenhagen as replacement for Alisson, who had moved that summer to Everton's Merseyside rivals, . However, he only served as first choice for the Italian side for a single season before being replaced in the summer of 2019 by new signing Pau Lopez.

The 6ft5 Swede was sent out on loan in 2019-20 to fellow side , before the 30-year-old moved to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign in October.