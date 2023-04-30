‘Sensational!’ Phil Neville hails two-goal Leo Campana after Inter Miami end six-game losing streak

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has hailed Leo Campana as 'sensational' after his two-goal showing in Columbus helped Miami end losing streak.

Ended six-game losing streak

Leo Campana scored twice

Hailed by Phil Neville for performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami came into the season as one of the favourites for the playoffs, however, their start has been anything but good after they lost six of their first eight matches. However, at the Lower.com Field, the Herons managed to down Columbus Crew thanks to a double by Leo Campana.

Manager Neville has hailed the Ecuadorian for his performance on the night.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Today I thought he was sensational. I really did,” said Neville of Campana’s third start of the season, the first time, according to the coach, the Ecuadorian international was truly match fit.

“He held up the play. His first goal was really good. His second goal was typical Leo getting across the near post. His heading ability is great. He brought players into the game and he's only going to get better.

“I think if we have Leo Campana fit for the whole season, then we're going to be successful.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami has now pushed itself off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with the win, however, it is still on the same number of points with New York Red Bulls, Charlotte and Montreal. Inter Miami can start hoping Campana's form will be a helping hand for their push to reach the playoff spots.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami next plays Miami FC in the US Open Cup for the Miami Clasico, in what could be the perfect opportunity for Inter to get back to winning ways.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!