'Start of a new journey' - Phil Jones reveals new career choice following expiration of Man Utd contract

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has revealed his new career choice following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

Jones begins football directorship course

Defender ended 12-year United career in summer

Also aims to complete coaching badges

WHAT HAPPENED? After a 12-year career at Old Trafford came to an end during the summer, the 31-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to update fans on his new career path. As well as continuing with coaching qualifications, Jones has enrolled in a course that may eventually see him back in football in the role of sporting director.

WHAT THEY SAID? Jones posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Start of a new journey. Great to begin the global football sport directorship course with the PFA business school, learning new things about the game, whilst also continuing to push ahead with my A licence and badges at the club that gave me so much. Excited to get started."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The end of Jones' football career was a sad reminder of how cruel professional sport can be. Signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 by Sir Alex Ferguson, the defender seemed destined for a stellar career but was beset by a series of injuries that restricted him to just 13 appearances in the final four seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Jones will no doubt be cheering on his former team-mates as they begin their defence of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.