WATCH: Phil Foden tees up Marcus Rashford for sweet volley as Manchester rivals train together

Manchester City starlet, Phil Foden, was seen teeing up England team-mate and cross-city rival, Marcus Rashford, while training together.

Foden and Rashford train together

Rashford scores a brilliant goal

City and United get ready for pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? England team-mates, Foden and Rashford, have been spotted training together before they return to their respective clubs for pre-season. The 23-year-old Man City star was seen setting up the Red Devils forward for a brilliant volley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City won the treble in the 2022-23 season and have already made additions to the squad by signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag won the Carabao Cup in his first season with United and has also made a quality addition to his squad in the form of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Foden will join up with City as they begin their pre-season against Yokohama Mariners on 23rd July.

Rashford will return to team training soon as United prepare to face Lyon and Arsenal in their upcoming pre-season games.