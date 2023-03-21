Phil Foden aiming to earn his own statue at Man City while joining Sergio Aguero & Vincent Kompany among the immortals

Phil Foden is hoping to spend so long at Manchester City, while being so successful along the way, that he will one day have his own statue.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions are prepared to immortalise iconic figures within the grounds of their Etihad Stadium home, with all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero among those to have earned a permanent reminder of their efforts. Vincent Kompany and David Silva also boast statues on the blue half of Manchester, with academy graduate Foden eager to continue following in their illustrious footsteps.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 22-year-old, who is affectionately known as ‘The Stockport Iniesta’, has told Arab 360 of his long-term ambition: “I came from a rough area and not many people make it from my area. So to come out of that and see what I’ve done, I’m obviously proud of that. It’s so special to be part of this City team. Hopefully, in years to come, I can talk about my experience to my young kids and tell them how it was. Hopefully I can be remembered as a legend here when I finish, hopefully get a statue - I want that, definitely! For now, I’m just enjoying every moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden has already taken in 205 appearances for City, scoring 58 goals and becoming a four-time Premier League title winner, but collective sights this season are very much locked on European glory. He added on trying to conquer the continent: “I hope it’s this year. Definitely, the Champions League is the one we are all looking at now. We want to take a step further. We have been in a final and obviously it was heartbreaking to lose. Hopefully, if we can get there again we can use the defeat in the final, and the experience of winning the Premier League and other cups, to help us through it.”

WHAT NEXT? City, who sit second in the Premier League table at present behind Arsenal, will be back in domestic action when playing host to Liverpool on April 1 – while they have the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich to come on April 11.