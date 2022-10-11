'He annoys everyone' - Petit hits out at Mbappe and tells PSG striker to 'grow up'

France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit is fed up of an 'annoying' Kylian Mbappe at PSG and has asked the forward to 'grow up'.

Petit criticised Mbappe for his tantrums

The forward is unhappy with PSG role

Took a dig at Galtier after Reims draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The former France international has hit out at Mbappe for several off-pitch antics which has left PSG coach Christophe Galtier red-faced on many occasions. Petit believes that the PSG talisman is out of touch with reality and should put the interests of the club ahead of anything that is personal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He annoys everyone today. He makes it personal all the time. He even puts himself above the institution. Has everything that has happened in recent months gone to his head? You were on the right side when you arrived at PSG, then you were on the left. Now you are in the centre. But it’s never fixed on the pitch. The players up front spend their time moving around and switching in their respective areas," he told RMC Sport.

"The club is more important than any one player. Today, Mbappé’s statements are irrelevant and show a lack of respect for the institution, but also for his partners. Because by saying that, he is targeting his coach but also certain players. I find that regrettable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French star uploaded a cryptic Instagram story where he used the hashtag 'Pivot gang' which has been interpreted as a dig at Galtier after he was deployed as a lone striker against Reims. It is believed the French forward was given assurances that he would be played in a two-man attack with a player in behind, rather than PSG's usual front three. However, the coach tried to play down the situation calling it a "reaction in the heat of the moment, after a moment of disappointment."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 2018 World Cup winner will get back to action tonight against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.