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Sjoerd Mossou doesn't believe Peter Bosz missed Filip Kostic's goal in NEC vs PSV (1-4). Bosz made the remark shortly after his side scored four in Nijmegen.

Bosz initially had no answer when asked about Kostic's first goal for PSV. "Did he score today?" the coach replied with a laugh.

The interviewer was taken aback. "You have no idea?" he asked in surprise. "No, I really don't know," Bosz said. "That sounds pretty strange, doesn't it?"

"It's an act, isn't it?" Mossou sighed in disbelief on Monday's Voetbalpraat. "Why does he do that? What's with the play-acting? He's trying to seem interesting."

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"He knew Kostic had scored, surely?" presenter Milan van Dongen asked. "Of course. But it's just nonsense," Mossou added.

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"It's like: I'm focused on completely different things. You mere mortals are concerned with who scored. But I'm on a higher plane. I'm focused on rest defence," Mossou said, baffled by the PSV coach's comments after the away match against NEC.

"In every interview before or after a match, Bosz looks as if he's sitting in a waiting room and facing some sort of procedure. That's the look on his face. He'd rather not be there," Feyenoord reporter Martijn Krabbendam said, also baffled by the Eindhoven club's coach.

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Mossou isn't wholly critical of Bosz. "He gives very long press conferences. They sometimes last 45 minutes. You can't say he avoids the press. He gives substantive answers."

"But sometimes he wants to put on an act or something. I don't know what it is," Mossou said, trying to explain Bosz's occasional unusual interview comments.