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Rian Rosendaal
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Peter Bosz makes changes to PSV in every department in Leipzig

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

PSV face RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League league phase, with Peter Bosz making several changes to the starting XI from the 2-0 win over sc Heerenveen. The match kicks off at 21:00 at the Red Bull Arena. 

In goal, Matej Kovar starts, while Sergiño Dest keeps his place at right-back. Lutsharel Geertruida replaces Ryan Flamingo in central defence alongside Armando Obispo, and Filip Kostic starts at left-back.

After moving into midfield at half-time against Heerenveen on Friday, Mauro Júnior starts there against Leipzig. Noah Fernandez drops to the bench as a result. Kodai Sano and Sven Mijnans complete PSV's midfield.

Ivan Perisic returns on the right wing, while Ruben van Bommel is tasked with providing a threat on the left. Guus Til leads PSV's attack because of Ricardo Pepi's injury.

RB Leipzig starting XI: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Banzuzi; Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa; Cardoso

Next matches
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17 Oct 2026

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PSV starting XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Júnior, Sano, Mijnans; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel.

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