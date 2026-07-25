According to Peter Bosz, it is by no means a foregone conclusion that PSV will become champions of the Netherlands for the fourth time in a row. The coach says this in conversation with Voetbal International.

PSV strolled to the title last year. They finished 19 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord, while Ajax trailed by 28 points. The trophy had already gone to Eindhoven in the previous two seasons as well.

Next season, though, Bosz expects a much tighter race. "The first time you do not become champions only comes closer, that is obviously true," he begins.

For Bosz, Ajax's development plays a big part in that. The PSV coach can clearly see the direction technical director Jordi Cruyff has set.

Ajax used to lean more heavily on their own youth, but Bosz believes the focus has now shifted to experienced players who have to deliver straight away. That is why he expects the Amsterdam side to pose a far greater threat next season.

"It is clear what is going on at Ajax, they are pulling out all the stops to become champions next year. They are not using youth now, but players who know the ropes. They are all good players, all of whom have already proved themselves," Bosz said.

As for Feyenoord, Bosz also points to change there. "So yes, that Ajax will make it a lot more difficult for us than the Ajax over whom we had a 28-point lead. And Feyenoord have thrown out the coach who finished second and still reached the Champions League. We really have to do it ourselves again," he concludes.