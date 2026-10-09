Peter Bosz confirms: PSV’s multimillion signing drops down the pecking order

PSV coach Peter Bosz is resting Ivan Perisic against sc Heerenveen on Friday evening and has chosen not to replace the Croatian with Dennis Man, but with Esmir Bajraktarevic. Bosz confirmed to ESPN that the Bosnian is now above the Romanian in the pecking order.

"Because I thought he had done very well before the international break," Bosz replied when asked why Bajraktarevic had got the nod on the right wing.

"He had already had to replace Ivan there once before, when Dennis was injured, and he did that very well. Then I also think I have to reward that," said Bosz, who then confirmed that Man has dropped a place in the pecking order.

According to ESPN reporter Milan van Dongen, Man was better last season than he has been this season. "That also has to do with the fact that I started playing with Ivan from that side, he was also injured for a while...", Bosz replied.

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"But Dennis is a really very good player. He will definitely come back and he will still get enough minutes," the coach concluded. Man arrived in the summer of 2025 for just under ten million euros from Parma.

Meanwhile, analyst Kenneth Perez believes the currently injured Paul Wanner has also lost his starting place, largely because of Noah Fernández's rapid development. "He is a fine player," Perez said of the talented Belgian (18).

"It comes with ups and downs. One time he plays really very well, the next time he lets his man go, loses the ball and all those things. But of course it is a sign that he is being preferred to Wanner."

"They paid fifteen million for him, he (Fernández, ed.) was already preferred when Wanner was not injured either. Still a player who came over from Bayern, in whom they had confidence," Perez said.



