Pereira signs new four-year contract at Manchester United

The Brazilian has pledged to remain at Old Trafford until 2023 and is aiming to make a telling contribution to the team in the upcoming season

midfielder Andreas Pereira has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract, with the option to extend his stay a further year.

The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford as a youth player and graduated to the senior squad in 2014, before being sent out for loan spells at both Granada and in later seasons.

The international managed to make 15 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Pereira is prepared to stay and fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI and already has his sights set on making an impact in the 2019-20 campaign.

“I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here," he told the club's official website.

"The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him.

“We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me.”

✍️ @AndrinhoPereira has put pen to paper on a new #MUFC deal 👍 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

Solskjaer also expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Friday afternoon, praising Pereira for his professionalism behind the scenes and energy on the pitch.

“Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United," the Norwegian began.

"He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted.

"Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

Pereira has been joined in committing his future to United by defender Axel Tuanzebe, who has signed a new three-year contract of his own at the Red Devils.

Tuanzebe spent last season on loan with , playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League, and has been tipped by some to challenge for a first team spot at Old Trafford.

"I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family’s life," he said upon the announcement. "I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch.

“I know I have a lot of hard work and learning ahead of me but the experience I gained throughout last season puts me in good stead for the future ahead. I am determined to give everything and show everyone the player that I can be."

Article continues below

The Red Devils finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term, missing out on qualification for the .

In addition to tying Marcus Rashford and Pereira down to new deals, Solskjaer has been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea and Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a combined total of £65m ($82m).

United have also reportedly seen a lucrative bid for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire turned down, amid ongoing links to a number of top European players.