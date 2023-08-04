'The perfect person' - Pep Guardiola thrilled as right-hand man returns to Man City

Pep Guardiola is thrilled to have former assistant, Juanma Lillo, who he has described as the "perfect person", back at Manchester City.

City confirm Lillo signing

Was head coach at Al-Sadd

Rejoins Guardiola's backroom staff

WHAT HAPPENED? The 57-year-old has long been associated with Guardiola. However, last summer he left the Etihad to take up the managerial position at Al-Sadd Sports Club in Qatar. Manchester City have now re-signed him to aid Guardiola as the tactician looks to successfully defend the historic treble won in 2022-23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lillo joined City in 2020 from Qingdao Huanghai and spent two years with the club. During that stint, he helped the Cityzens bag two Premier League titles and a League Cup. He was also part of the coaching staff that propelled the Manchester club to the 2021 Champions League final where they ultimately lost to Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Juanma sees things no one else in the game sees. He understands football on an incredible level, so he is the perfect person for me to work alongside. I have always been inspired by him – his knowledge of football, his intelligence and his humanity mark him out as a very special person in my life – and we have a shared ideology.

“He is a friend, a colleague and an inspiration. I am so, so happy he is back here at Manchester City. His preparation for matches is absolutely amazing. I know he will raise standards because he works so hard every single day," Guardiola told the club's official website.

DID YOU KNOW? Lillo has managed Guardiola during their time together in Mexico at Dorados de Sinaloa.

WHAT NEXT? Lillo will start his second spell at Manchester City on Sunday with the Community Shield clash against Arsenal at Wembley.