Pep Guardiola says Manchester City fans shouldn't boo the Champions League anthem when they face Inter in the final as he voiced his support for UEFA.

WHAT HAPPENED? City fans have regularly jeered and whistled when the competition's anthem is played before matches this season. The club's supporters have been drowning out the sound of the song for many years, mainly because of the Financial Fair Play sanctions they were hit with in 2014.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola hopes the supporters refrain from booing the anthem ahead of the Champions League final in Turkey, telling reporters: "It's a day to celebrate. Inter fans, City fans, a day to be happy. Celebrate being here. Finish, what happens in the past is the past. It's an incredible competition, UEFA organise it, we support unconditionally what they're doing. We aren't going to boo again and have fun."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola hopes to guide City to their maiden Champions League success and his first in 12 years. City are seen as favourites to claim the trophy, but Guardiola is taking nothing for granted, saying: "At the end of the game, whoever performs best across the 90 minutes, will be the winners and therefore the favourites. What happens in the past or in the season is not important. If you look really in the past then people could say Inter are bigger than us. But it is not important. Favourite or no favourite... Not important. The best performance will make all the difference."

WHAT NEXT? City will meet Inter in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to battle it out for the European crown on Saturday.