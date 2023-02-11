'Was that our fault?!' - Pep Guardiola brings up Steven Gerrard's slip in another bitter rant defending Man City

Pep Guardiola took a shot at Steven Gerrard's infamous slip amid controversy regarding Manchester City's financial investigation.

Guardiola lashes out amid probe

Club accused of financial breaches

Manager makes more comments on other teams

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League announced they had charged Manchester City with alleged breaches of financial rules earlier this week, sparking renewed calls for harsh punishment of the wealthy organisation - including the prospect of relegation. Guardiola has gone defensive and lashed out at rivals as he looks to paint City as innocent in the situation amid rumours of points deductions, title strippings and expulsion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Guardiola went at Liverpool and more specifically Steven Gerrard, bringing up an incident from 2014 when the midfielder's lost footing cost the Reds a goal against Chelsea and aided Manchester City's title run.

"I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield," Guardiola told reporters. "Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard – but that moment belongs to us. The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide … but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League found hundreds of alleged breaches in a four-year investigation and will now hand off the matter of potential punishment to an independent commission.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? It could be years until a final ruling on the club is made. Meanwhile, City are in action for the first time since the charges were brought against them on Sunday as they face Aston Villa.