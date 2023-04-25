'That is bullsh*t!' - Pep Guardiola rubbishes Man City physicality claims ahead of potential title decider vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has rubbished the "bullsh*t" claims that Manchester City struggle physically at the start of seasons ahead of their clash with Arsenal.

Guardiola says physical problems not to blame for sluggish start

Says City fell behind as they did not treat early matches like finals

City will have title in their hands if they beat Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? City trail Arsenal by five points, albeit with two games in hand, heading into Wednesday's title showdown at the Etihad Stadium. The Gunners have led the Premier League standings for the majority of the season, but have handed City the initiative after drawing their last three games. Guardiola has dismissed suggestions that the reason they fell so far behind Mikel Arteta's side was because they were not sharp enough physically.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I never believe about the training conditions. When you lose people say the physicality is not good, that is bullsh*t," Guardiola told a press conference. "My team we arrive in the end of the season we know we can lose games and the situation will be over. In October, November you cannot have that feeling especially when you win back to back championships. The first season we made 100 points we start like every game is a final, every game is final. Now we don’t have that. Last few months that is the truth, in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League. To arrive in this decisive part of the league to have that chance in your hands. It depends on them the destiny will be in their hands but if we win the destiny will be in our hands."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City dropped 15 points in the first half of the season, while Arsenal only let seven slip away while amassing 50 points. City have made up a lot of ground since, winning nine of their last 11 games. Arsenal, meanwhile, have drawn their last three matches, throwing away the two-goal leads against West Ham and Liverpool and only salvaging a point against Southampton with two last-gasp goals. Guardiola added: "It's good to be here. After the first round of the Premier League Arsenal has done it is difficult to think we [would be] here in that moment so it is a really really important game, so we can get points and our opponents cannot get them."

WHAT NEXT? After facing Arsenal, City will travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.