'You have to take it!' - Pep Guardiola fumes at Erling Haaland after Man City forward lets Ilkay Gundogan take penalty against Leeds - and he misses!

James Hunsley
|
Pep Guardiola fumes at Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022-23Getty/Twitter/GOAL
Manchester CityE. HaalandGuardiolaİ. GündoğanManchester City vs Leeds UnitedPremier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was furious at Erling Haaland after he conceded penalty duty to Ilkay Gundogan against Leeds.

  • Gundogan was on a hat-trick
  • Haaland let him take penalty but he missed
  • Guardiola yelled at Norwegian forward

WHAT HAPPENED? City were 2-0 up and cruising at the Etihad on Saturday courtesy of a first-half brace from Gundogan. When the home side were awarded a penalty in the final 10 minutes, designated taker Haaland allowed the German midfielder to step up in order to complete his hat-trick.

Gundogan then uncharacteristically missed his spot-kick, leaving an exasperated Guardiola fuming at his star striker and clearly repeating the words "You have to take it!" while pointing at the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the match, Gundogan said to BBC Match of the Day: "First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that and then also he had a go at me. It is what it is at the end.

"The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan's blood pressure will have risen even higher when Rodrigo snatched a late goal for the visitors barely a minute later, as City's seemingly complete control looked at risk of evaporating. But Guardiola's side held on for a vital three points, putting them four points clear at the Premier League summit and handing Sam Allardyce a painful defeat in his first match as Leeds boss.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City misses penalty 2022-23Getty ImagesErling Haaland Manchester City dejected 2022-23Getty ImagesPep Guardiola Manchester City Leeds 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? After a 10th straight win in the league, none other than the reigning European champions await for Guardiola's men, as they prepare for a Champions League last-four date with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

