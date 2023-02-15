Penalty or no penalty?! Ederson takes out Eddie Nketiah - but did Anthony Taylor make right call to award spot-kick to Arsenal?

Arsenal were awarded a first-half penalty on Wednesday night that left Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's players and fans furious.

WHAT HAPPENED? While Manchester City players gathered around referee Anthony Taylor to protest after he signalled for the spot-kick, the Gunners felt Ederson should have received a second yellow card in addition to the penalty.

Saka's conversion was ice-cold, as he hit his shot past Ederson after the City goalkeeper pointed to where he should place his kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor's call could be a turning point in the title race, as Arsenal and Manchester City entered the match separated by just three points. Pep Guardiola's men had taken a 1-0 lead courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's fine lob, with Takehiro Tomiyasu having made a huge error with his misguided back pass. Saka converted from the spot to draw the game level, however, in what was an eventful first half.

THE REACTION:

A blue-coloured swarm came together around Taylor right after the ref blew his whistle.

Some viewers felt it was a poor decision...

And Arsenal's grievances with VAR were brought up yet again.

Gary Neville kept his thoughts simple.

While Arsenal wanted more punishment for Manchester City once the foul was awarded.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN CITY? Arsenal's next fixture is against Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest.