Could Paulo Dybala leave Roma for Man Utd in €12m transfer? Argentine forward responds to exit talk

Paulo Dybala is refusing to be drawn on reports suggesting that Manchester United are considering triggering a release clause in his contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, only linked up with Roma at the start of the current campaign. He has enjoyed life under Jose Mourinho after bringing a seven-year stint at Juventus to a close, but it is claimed that he could be snapped up by a Serie A rival for just €20 million (£18m/$21m) in the next transfer window. It is also suggested that teams outside of Italy, with Premier League heavyweights United reportedly one of Dybala’s many suitors, could acquire the South American for only €12m (£11m/$13m).

WHAT THEY SAID: The 29-year-old has told Marca when asked about the interest supposedly being shown in him and the terms of his deal in the Italian capital: “Surely, we’ll talk about this later on. My future is here, I want to bring Roma as high as possible and I think we can do it. I don’t know what will happen in the future. The next games are the most important things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For now, Dybala’s focus is locked on continental action with Roma as the winners of the inaugural Europa Conference League seek to secure major silverware in successive campaigns. He added on his efforts in the present: “It’s great to help the team. We are in a good situation, fighting for a Champions League placement. It’s not easy because there are many top clubs. We are confident about Europa League, but it won’t be easy either. Hopefully, I can help the team win more games.”

WHAT NEXT? Roma will be in Europa League last-16 action against Real Sociedad on Thursday, with Dybala heading into that game with just two goals to his name through his last nine appearances in all competitions.