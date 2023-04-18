Juventus star Paul Pogba claims 'extortion plot' has ruined his mental health and could explain his injury struggles

The Juventus star has given evidence in court about an alleged extortion plot against him and thinks it could be a reason for his injury problems.

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba has testified in court about an alleged extortion plot and revealed how the saga has affected his health and may be behind his recent injury struggles.

Pogba's brother Mathias was charged and detained for three months for his role in an alleged £11 million extortion plot involving his sibling. The France's international's brother released a collection of videos in which he made allegations against the former Manchester United player.

The Juventus star has now testified about the events in a court in France and revealed how the saga affected him both and off the pitch, as reported by L'Equipe.

"I kept all of this to myself for a long time and then I revealed it. This case has had a big impact on my body, especially on my injuries," he said. "I've spoken about it with the French national team manager."

The midfielder has said he was threatened at gunpoint and paid out €100,000 to a masked gang. However, the threats and intimidation continued, and Pogba feared they would hurt his friends and family.

Pogba missed World Cup 2022 because of injury and has endured a nightmare return to Juventus, making just four substitute appearances since returning to the club on a free transfer from Manchester United.

Juventus are reportedly considering terminating his contract at the end of the season, with manager Massimiliano Allegri admitting he's still not ready to play a 90-minute match.