Paul Mullin sends Wrexham up in style! Striker scores 37th and 38th goals of season to clinch promotion to League Two

Paul Mullin was at his devastating best for Wrexham as his brace fired them back into the Football League in a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Wrexham needed win for promotion

Went down 1-0 in early exchanges

Roared back to earn victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's leading scorer Mullin delivered two of his nicest goals of the campaign at a crucial time. The first saw him muscle past a defender before sweeping a shot across the face of goal and in from the edge of the box. His celebration, as one would expect, was an overwhelming display of passion. But that wasn't all, as he returned for seconds by bruising his way past the last man with little over 15 minutes to go, before rifling the ball into the roof of the net to put the seal on a historic win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory was a must for Wrexham to secure the National League title on Saturday and avoid a nervy final matchday. They confirmed their status as a League Two club for next season, despite rivals Notts County winning earlier in the afternoon.

Wrexham and Notts County played out a fantastic game at the Racecourse last weekend, with Wrexham prevailing at the death thanks to heroics from Ben Foster.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They rubber-stamped their hard work in a record-breaking season against Boreham Wood with a scintillating performance in front of a Hollywood audience, confirming their return to the Football League for the first time since dropping out in 2008.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The ascent up the pyramid continues and a tour of the US awaits - but not before some celebrations, we'd imagine.