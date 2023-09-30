Paul Mullin scores sensational bicycle kick for his first Wrexham goal of the season just minutes after Ryan Barnett shown straight red card for awful tackle

Wrexham's Paul Mullin scored his first goal of the season with an overhead kick a matter of minutes after Ryan Barnett was sent off against Crewe.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin missed the start of the League Two campaign as he was recovering from a punctured lung he suffered in pre-season. And on his third appearance back for the Welsh side, the 28-year-old scored a goal of the season contender with a bicycle kick from 10 yards against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday at the Racecourse Ground.

His stunning effort in the 40th minute came just a few minutes after team-mate and defender Ryan Barnett had been sent off for a clumsy foul on Crewe's Shilow Tracey. Wrexham went behind in the 25th minute through a Mickey Demetriou header and went in at half-time with a one-goal deficit as Chris Long scored a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time after Will Boyle fouled Rio Adebisi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of this result, Wrexham will be thrilled their talisman Mullin is back scoring goals. The striker netted 47 goals in all competitions for the Red Dragons last season in the National League and they will need his goals this term if they want to challenge for promotion.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham travel to Mansfield Town on Tuesday in League Two.