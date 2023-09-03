'One of the toughest days of his life' - Joao Palhinha will be supported by Fulham after £70m deadline-day move to Bayern Munich collapsed, Marco Silva says

Joao Palhinha, whose dream transfer to German champions Bayern Munich fell through on deadline day will need support as per Fulham boss Marco Silva.

WHAT HAPPENED? Palhinha had been pictured in Munich in anticipation of his transfer being completed before the deadline on Friday. The midfielder had been seen arriving at Bayern Munich alongside a shirt ahead of a photoshoot. However, the move fell apart and the midfielder is now staying put at Fulham.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a tough day for him, definitely, probably one of the toughest days of his life," Silva said, as reported by the BBC. "He loves Fulham, he loves football, he loves to be with us.

"He had a fantastic season last season and he’s always a player that gives 100% for the shirt but he had a big chance to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world and he was really close. You can imagine the impact that has on a football player when these types of things happen. He is going to need support from all of us – the coaching staff, our fans and his team-mates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palhinha attracted interest from Bayern Munich after excelling for Fulham in his first season with the team. Palhinha played 35 Premier League games last season, and it was because of his performances that Silva's team performed above expectations and finished tenth in the division.

WHAT NEXT? Palhinha will likely be a part of Fulham's squad after the international break and could have attention from Bayern in the winter transfer window.